PTI’s opinion on SC judgment holds no importance: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that his party emerged victorious following the Supreme Court’s opinion on the reference to holding the Senate elections through an open ballot.

The Supreme Court has said that the votes will be cast in secret but the ballots should be made traceable.

“I believe that we have emerged victorious following the Supreme Court’s judgment,” he said while speaking to the media Monday. “The federal government and the PTI leadership may not accept it. They may also say that they have won instead. However, it makes no difference.”

He added that the court has rejected PTI’s stance on the Senate polls. “If you take a trip down memory lane, the PTI was claiming that the Senate elections have not been taking place according to the laws. The Supreme Court has given a judgment against their arguments.”

Wahab further said that Section 226 of the Constitution calls for the secrecy of votes. “The Supreme Court of Pakistan stated that Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible to hold Senate elections in a free and fair manner and ensure that no corrupt practice takes place.”

He added, “our party has always taken this stance and the parliamentarians should be allowed to vote according to their preference.”