Faisal Javed’s guide to winning Senate elections on a budget

He was elected during the 2018 Senate polls

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed Khan said that contested the 2018 Senate Election on a budget.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led a brilliant campaign for me and it ended up in my victory, he remarked while speaking on Samaa TV programme Naya Din.

He claimed that big money is spent on the elections because many senators misuse their power after getting elected. Those who purchase votes can also engage in corrupt practices and this continues to harm the system.

The PTI tried to ensure that the voting is held through an open ballot because we wanted to bring transparency into the voting system, he added. "We wanted to protect the sanctity of the Senate polls."