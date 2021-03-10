Senate elections: Islamabad court dismisses case against Gillani’s win

The Islamabad High Court rejected Wednesday a petition challenging the victory of PDM’s Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate elections.

The petition, filed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, requested the court to declare Gillani’s win illegal and unconstitutional.

The verdict of the case was announced by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

During the hearing, the petitioner said that the matter should be discussed in court. The court, however, said that the judiciary has complete faith in Parliament.

The court instructed Awan to approach the Election Commission.

Justice Minallah said that people should refrain from dragging courts in politics unnecessarily.

The court also rejected Awan’s request on dismissing Ali Haider Gillani as a Punjab Assembly member.

Awan challenges Gillani’s win

PDM’s Yousuf Raza Gillani defeated PTI-backed Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on an Islamabad seat during the March 3 Senate elections. Awan claimed that the victory was not lawful.

He claimed that a video of former prime minister’s son Ali Haider Gillani surfaced two days before the elections and it showed him giving advice to MNAs on how to waste their votes. Awan said that Ali Gillani engaged in horse trading and should be disqualified.

According to Awan, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz even admitted that she influenced the elections.