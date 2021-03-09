Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Senate elections: Court to hear case challenging Gillani's win

Proceedings to begin from Wednesday

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Senate elections: Court to hear case challenging Gillani's win

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court accepted a petition challenging PDM candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory in the Senate elections. The case, filed by PTI's Ali Nawaz Awan, will be heard by Justice Athar Minallah. PDM's Yousuf Raza Gillani defeated PTI-backed Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on an Islamabad seat on March 3. Awan has stated that the victory should be declared illegal and unconstitutional. The PTI leader claimed that a video of the former prime minister’s son Ali Haider Gillani surfaced two days before the elections showing him involved in horse-trading. He has called for his disqualification as a Punjab Assembly member. He stated that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz herself admitted that she influenced the elections. However, the victory was marred by controversy following his son's video showing MNAs how to waste votes during the polls. The ruling party have claimed that seven votes were rejected during the vote. A reference has been filed in an election tribunal on the matter.
The Islamabad High Court accepted a petition challenging PDM candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani’s victory in the Senate elections.

The case, filed by PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, will be heard by Justice Athar Minallah.

PDM’s Yousuf Raza Gillani defeated PTI-backed Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on an Islamabad seat on March 3. Awan has stated that the victory should be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The PTI leader claimed that a video of the former prime minister’s son Ali Haider Gillani surfaced two days before the elections showing him involved in horse-trading. He has called for his disqualification as a Punjab Assembly member.

He stated that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz herself admitted that she influenced the elections.

However, the victory was marred by controversy following his son’s video showing MNAs how to waste votes during the polls.

The ruling party have claimed that seven votes were rejected during the vote. A reference has been filed in an election tribunal on the matter.

 
