Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Senate chairman election: Verdict reserved on maintainability of Gillani’s plea

Former PM has challenged Sanjrani's win

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Senate chairman election: Verdict reserved on maintainability of Gillani’s plea

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Islamabad High Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on the maintainability of PPP's Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani's petition against the results of the Senate chairman election. The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The former prime minister's lawyer Farooq H Naek, in his arguments, told the court that his client received 49 votes but seven votes were rejected. The judge said that Gillani could get the Senate chairman dismissed if he received more votes in than his opponent. The former prime minister contested the Senate chairman election on PDM’s ticket. He lost the election to PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani. Sanjrani was elected Senate chairman after securing 48 votes on March 12. The PPP leader received 42 votes but seven votes in his favour were rejected during the counting process. The petition said that Gillani should be declared Senate chairman as seven votes in his favour were rejected illegally. The notification issued on March 12 should be suspended.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on the maintainability of PPP’s Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition against the results of the Senate chairman election.

The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The former prime minister’s lawyer Farooq H Naek, in his arguments, told the court that his client received 49 votes but seven votes were rejected.

The judge said that Gillani could get the Senate chairman dismissed if he received more votes in than his opponent.

The former prime minister contested the Senate chairman election on PDM’s ticket. He lost the election to PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani was elected Senate chairman after securing 48 votes on March 12. The PPP leader received 42 votes but seven votes in his favour were rejected during the counting process.

The petition said that Gillani should be declared Senate chairman as seven votes in his favour were rejected illegally. The notification issued on March 12 should be suspended.

 
islamabad high court PDM PPP senate election Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.