Senate chairman election: Verdict reserved on maintainability of Gillani’s plea

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on the maintainability of PPP’s Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition against the results of the Senate chairman election.

The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The former prime minister’s lawyer Farooq H Naek, in his arguments, told the court that his client received 49 votes but seven votes were rejected.

The judge said that Gillani could get the Senate chairman dismissed if he received more votes in than his opponent.

The former prime minister contested the Senate chairman election on PDM’s ticket. He lost the election to PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani was elected Senate chairman after securing 48 votes on March 12. The PPP leader received 42 votes but seven votes in his favour were rejected during the counting process.

The petition said that Gillani should be declared Senate chairman as seven votes in his favour were rejected illegally. The notification issued on March 12 should be suspended.