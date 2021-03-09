Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Senate chairman election: Seven opposition members likely to support Sanjrani

PTI is supporting his chairmanship

Posted: Mar 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Seven opposition senators have assured PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani of their support in the upcoming election for the Senate chairman.

Four of the senators are from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and three are from other smaller parties, according to sources. Head of their respective parties are also aware of it, the sources added.

Sanjrani has reportedly helped solve several of their issues. These senators also voted for Sanjrani during the no-confidence vote against him in 2019.

Related: PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Senate chairman’s post

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that Sanjrani will be their candidate for the post of Senate chairperson last week.

The opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, has said that former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani will be their candidate for the chairman senate.

