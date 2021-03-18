Selected leader should start worrying now: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be replaced soon.

She tweeted the premier should be worried about his post.

“No rough day at all particularly when you know what’s happening and why,” she stated. “The one who should be really worried is the Selected because he is being seen as a ‘spent force’ and his substitute is being fostered.”

Her statements came following the PDM meeting on Tuesday in which the option of its members resigning from assemblies was discussed.

The alliance was seen at odds after PPP showed hesitance to submit mass resignations of all opposition lawmakers. Many people claimed that it seems that PDM is collapsing.

The leaders of the movement have, however, rejected these rumours, adding that they all stand united.