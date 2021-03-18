Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Selected leader should start worrying now: Maryam Nawaz

Claims he is being seen as 'spent force'

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Selected leader should start worrying now: Maryam Nawaz
Listen to the story
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be replaced soon. She tweeted the premier should be worried about his post. "No rough day at all particularly when you know what’s happening and why," she stated. "The one who should be really worried is the Selected because he is being seen as a 'spent force' and his substitute is being fostered." No rough day at all particularly when you know what’s happening & why. Tbh,the one who should be really worried is the Selected bcoz he is being seen as a ‘spent force’ & his substitute is being fostered. Btw, I am not liking the tweet but responding directly 😜 @CherieDamour_ https://t.co/P4adReJD9Q— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 17, 2021 Her statements came following the PDM meeting on Tuesday in which the option of its members resigning from assemblies was discussed. The alliance was seen at odds after PPP showed hesitance to submit mass resignations of all opposition lawmakers. Many people claimed that it seems that PDM is collapsing. The leaders of the movement have, however, rejected these rumours, adding that they all stand united.
FaceBook WhatsApp

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be replaced soon.

She tweeted the premier should be worried about his post.

“No rough day at all particularly when you know what’s happening and why,” she stated. “The one who should be really worried is the Selected because he is being seen as a ‘spent force’ and his substitute is being fostered.”

Her statements came following the PDM meeting on Tuesday in which the option of its members resigning from assemblies was discussed.

The alliance was seen at odds after PPP showed hesitance to submit mass resignations of all opposition lawmakers. Many people claimed that it seems that PDM is collapsing.

The leaders of the movement have, however, rejected these rumours, adding that they all stand united.

 
Imran Khan maryam nawaz PDM PML-N
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
maryam nawaz, pml-n, pdm, imran khan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.