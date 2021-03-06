Security forces kill eight terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Eight terrorists were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas, according to the ISPR.

These terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel. They were affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The deceased included three terrorist commanders Abdul Aneer alias Adil, Junaid alias Jamid and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan, the ISPR said.

They had been involved in IED attacks, shootings, target killings, kidnappings for ransom and extortion since 2009. They recruited militants in the area as well, according to the ISPR.

Officials recovered a huge cache of arms from their hideouts too.