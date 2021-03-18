SC issues notice to Akbar Babar in foreign funding case

The Supreme Court has approved the appeal filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the foreign funding case.

Notice has been issued to Akbar S Babar and he has been asked to submit a reply.

PM’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor said that they have no reservations against the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission. Babar had been expelled from the party and the commission had no authority to call him a PTI member.

Justice Mushir Alam asked when was Babar expelled from the party.

Babar’s lawyer argued that no notification on his client’s expulsion was shared on any forum.

The case has been adjourned indefinitely.