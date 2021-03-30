Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
SBP, NBP to collect taxes till 6pm on March 31

All banks have been advised to follow suit

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SBP, NBP to collect taxes till 6pm on March 31

Photo: NBP/Facebook

The Banking Services Corporation of the State Bank and National Bank of Pakistan will observe extended banking hours till 6pm on March 31, the central bank said Tuesday.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the collection of government receipts, duties or taxes, the SBP said in a statement.

The extended banking hours will be observed by field officers of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorized NBP branches.

For this purpose, a special clearing has been arranged at 5pm on the same day by the NIFT, it read.

All banks have been advised to keep their concerned branches open till 6pm on March 31 to facilitate special clearing for government transactions.

