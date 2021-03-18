SBP likely to maintain interest rate amid market jitters: experts

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 726 points or 1.6% of its value on Thursday, a day before the State Bank’s monetary policy announcement. But experts are expecting the central bank to not increase the interest rate. Currently, it stands at 7%.

“The market came under pressure due to rumors that the State Bank might increase the policy rate by 50 basis points (half percent),” said Maaz Mulla, an analyst at JS Research. “The spike in the coronavirus cases has also shaken the investor sentiment.”

Mulla, however, said the central bank was likely to maintain the policy rate.

Raza Jafri, the head of Equities Intermarket Securities, expects the same.

“Competing economies such as Turkey and Brazil have increased policy rates,” he said. “But I don’t think State Bank of Pakistan would increase it.”

Despite rising inflation, the SBP may not opt to increase the policy rate because of a hike in international oil prices, which are pushing the commodity prices up.

“The interest rate was brought down due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country,” Jafri said. “Looking at the increasing Covid-19 cases, I don’t think the State Bank would increase the policy rate.”

In January, the central bank had assured that interest rates would not be increased in the near future. Jafri thinks that the near future meant March.

Faizan Ahmed, the BMA Capital’s head of research, expressed similar views.

What role does the policy rate play in Pakistan’s economy?

Controlling inflation and ensuring economic stability are two of the State Bank’s core functions. To achieve these goals, the central bank uses, among other tools, its policy rate. This is the rate at which commercial banks borrow money from the central bank’s discount window.

The rate, revised every two months, affects every interest rate in the market. In other words, a higher policy rate means commercial banks will charge more, making borrowing more expensive for individuals, businesses and the government.

Higher interest rates make loans expensive. Businesses, which rely on bank financing, stop new projects, the government cuts spending on development projects, and consumers stop availing auto finance, home loans and even reduce credit card use. In a nutshell, a higher interest rate shrinks economic activity and slows down job creation.

On the other hand, a lower interest rate encourages people and businesses to borrow more, which in turn increases consumption on the national scale. Since the overall demand is high, it makes the prices of goods rise, thus inflation increases.

The role of the central bank is to maintain the interest rate at a level that keeps inflation in check while also not reducing economic activity.