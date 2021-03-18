Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

SBP likely to maintain interest rate amid market jitters: experts

KSE-100 loses 726 points a day before the announcement

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SBP likely to maintain interest rate amid market jitters: experts

Photo: File

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 726 points or 1.6% of its value on Thursday, a day before the State Bank’s monetary policy announcement. But experts are expecting the central bank to not increase the interest rate. Currently, it stands at 7%.

“The market came under pressure due to rumors that the State Bank might increase the policy rate by 50 basis points (half percent),” said Maaz Mulla, an analyst at JS Research. “The spike in the coronavirus cases has also shaken the investor sentiment.”

Mulla, however, said the central bank was likely to maintain the policy rate.

Raza Jafri, the head of Equities Intermarket Securities, expects the same.

“Competing economies such as Turkey and Brazil have increased policy rates,” he said. “But I don’t think State Bank of Pakistan would increase it.”

Despite rising inflation, the SBP may not opt to increase the policy rate because of a hike in international oil prices, which are pushing the commodity prices up.

“The interest rate was brought down due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country,” Jafri said. “Looking at the increasing Covid-19 cases, I don’t think the State Bank would increase the policy rate.”

In January, the central bank had assured that interest rates would not be increased in the near future. Jafri thinks that the near future meant March.

Faizan Ahmed, the BMA Capital’s head of research, expressed similar views.

What role does the policy rate play in Pakistan’s economy?

Controlling inflation and ensuring economic stability are two of the State Bank’s core functions. To achieve these goals, the central bank uses, among other tools, its policy rate. This is the rate at which commercial banks borrow money from the central bank’s discount window.

The rate, revised every two months, affects every interest rate in the market. In other words, a higher policy rate means commercial banks will charge more, making borrowing more expensive for individuals, businesses and the government.

Higher interest rates make loans expensive. Businesses, which rely on bank financing, stop new projects, the government cuts spending on development projects, and consumers stop availing auto finance, home loans and even reduce credit card use. In a nutshell, a higher interest rate shrinks economic activity and slows down job creation.

On the other hand, a lower interest rate encourages people and businesses to borrow more, which in turn increases consumption on the national scale. Since the overall demand is high, it makes the prices of goods rise, thus inflation increases.

The role of the central bank is to maintain the interest rate at a level that keeps inflation in check while also not reducing economic activity.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KSE-100 monetary policy pakistan economy state bank of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Stock market today, stock market in Pakistan, stock market outlook for tomorrow, stock market outlook for 2021, stock market bubble 2021, pakistan stock exchange today, pakistan stock exchange, psx trading, psx crash, share market in pakistan, share market crash 2021, share market crash today, share market me paise kaise lagaye pakistan, share market me investment kaise kare
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.