Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Saudi contractor's son arrested for overrunning motorcyclist in Islamabad: police

The motorcyclist has succumbed to his wounds

Posted: Mar 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Saudi contractor's son arrested for overrunning motorcyclist in Islamabad: police

File photo: Online

Listen
The police have arrested the son of a private contractor at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Islamabad after he overran a motorcyclist in Islamabad's F-10 sector, a senior police official confirmed Tuesday. The 23-year-old man was himself driving the vehicle when the motorcyclist was hit, SP Hamza Humayun told SAMAA TV. The official said the arrested Saudi national didn’t have an international driving permit. He, however, had Saudi and American driving permits. The accident took place within the remits of the Shalimar police station. The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Muhammad Irfan. Diplomats have immunity in their host countries under the Vienna Convention but the arrested Saudi national is not a diplomat.
Pakistan Saudi Arabia

The police have arrested the son of a private contractor at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Islamabad after he overran a motorcyclist in Islamabad’s F-10 sector, a senior police official confirmed Tuesday.

The 23-year-old man was himself driving the vehicle when the motorcyclist was hit, SP Hamza Humayun told SAMAA TV.

The official said the arrested Saudi national didn’t have an international driving permit. He, however, had Saudi and American driving permits.

The accident took place within the remits of the Shalimar police station. The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Muhammad Irfan.

Diplomats have immunity in their host countries under the Vienna Convention but the arrested Saudi national is not a diplomat.

 
