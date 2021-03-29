Saudi Arabia announces Ramazan plan for Umrah, i’tikaaf

Saudi Arabia has announced Ramazan operation plans for the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina.

Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that Umrah pilgrims will be able to perform Tawaf on the first floor throughout Ramazan.

Five areas will be open for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, said Al-Sudais. These include the eastern courtyard and a designated area for worshippers with special needs.

He announced this during the annual media meeting to launch the presidency’s operational plan for Ramazan.

Zamzam water coolers will remain unavailable for pilgrims. However, 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water will be provided to visitors daily.

No collective iftars, I’tikaaf at Two Holy Mosques

Al-Sudais said that performing i’tikaaf and the distribution of iftaars at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah will remain suspended.

However, people who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or Prophet’s Mosque can do it by bringing water and dates for their own consumption. They will not be allowed to share it with others.

People will not be allowed to have meals within the mosque premises or courtyards. However, the presidency will provide ready-made iftar meals for those visiting the mosque. These meals will be distributed individually.

Imam Kaaba urges pilgrims to get Covid-19 vaccine

Al-Sudais, who is also the imam of the Grand Mosque, urged pilgrims to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I urge visitors of the Two Holy Mosques to get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their safety and (that of) other pilgrims and worshippers,” he said.