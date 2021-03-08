Safdar Awan seeks pre-arrest bail before NAB appearance

The Lahore High Court has extended the pre-arrest bail of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar Awan in an assets case.

NAB has summoned Safdar on March 10 and instructed him to bring records of all the properties owned by his family members.

In a letter to the court, Safdar said that a similar inquiry against him is being investigated by NAB Peshawar and it’s not possible for him to attend the same cases in two different provinces.

“This is a political conspiracy against me,” the letter read. “At first it was the police filing cases against me and now this.”

I request the court to prevent NAB from arresting me, Safdar requested. Following this, the court extended his bail till March 29 and summoned a response from the bureau.

NAB has asked him to provide details of the following properties owned by his wife Maryam Nawaz.

Flour mill located near the Sundar Industrial Estate.

337 kanals of land in Mouza Mall

67 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Saani

14 kanals of land in Mouza Asil Lakhowal

Another 200 acres of land

109 acres purchases in Mouza Sultankay

It claimed that the following properties are under Safdar’s name

Sakka Agriculture Farmhouse

Jeewan Estate Farmhouse

The bureau accused Safdar of occupying 20 kanals of land in Mouza Badooki Sani that belongs to another person.