Sadiq Sanjrani will win Senate chairman’s election: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Sadiq Sanjrani was a strong candidate for the slot of the Senate chairman and he would win the election.

In a meeting with his spokespersons and the party senators, the premier said that opposition parties used money to buy votes in the March 3 Senate election.

He told them the government intends to introduce electoral reforms to eliminate corruption.

The premier condemned a statement of Maryam Nawaz, in which she claimed that PM Khan used the state institutions to win the confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Sanjrani, a member of the Balcohistan Awami Party, will be facing Yousaf Raza Gillani in the election.

On March 3, PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the election for the Senate’s Islamabad seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes.

After the March 3 election, opposition parties have 53 members in the Senate, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.