Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sadiq Sanjrani will win Senate chairman’s election: PM Khan

Says govt will introduce electoral reforms to eliminate corruption

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sadiq Sanjrani will win Senate chairman’s election: PM Khan

Photo: Pakistan PM Office/Twitter

Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Sadiq Sanjrani was a strong candidate for the slot of the Senate chairman and he would win the election. In a meeting with his spokespersons and the party senators, the premier said that opposition parties used money to buy votes in the March 3 Senate election. He told them the government intends to introduce electoral reforms to eliminate corruption. The premier condemned a statement of Maryam Nawaz, in which she claimed that PM Khan used the state institutions to win the confidence vote in the National Assembly. Sanjrani, a member of the Balcohistan Awami Party, will be facing Yousaf Raza Gillani in the election. On March 3, PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the election for the Senate's Islamabad seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes. After the March 3 election, opposition parties have 53 members in the Senate, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Sadiq Sanjrani

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Sadiq Sanjrani was a strong candidate for the slot of the Senate chairman and he would win the election.

In a meeting with his spokespersons and the party senators, the premier said that opposition parties used money to buy votes in the March 3 Senate election.

He told them the government intends to introduce electoral reforms to eliminate corruption.

The premier condemned a statement of Maryam Nawaz, in which she claimed that PM Khan used the state institutions to win the confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Sanjrani, a member of the Balcohistan Awami Party, will be facing Yousaf Raza Gillani in the election.

On March 3, PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the election for the Senate’s Islamabad seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes.

After the March 3 election, opposition parties have 53 members in the Senate, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Sadiq Sanjrani party, Sadiq Sanjrani political party, Imran Khan, Senate election 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.