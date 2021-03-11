Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Sadiq Sanjrani attends dinner party of opposition members in Islamabad

He is being backed by PTI for Senate chairman post

Posted: Mar 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sadiq Sanjrani attends dinner party of opposition members in Islamabad

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is being backed by the PTI for the upcoming elections on his current post, attended a dinner hosted by PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla at an Islamabad hotel Wednesday night.

Sanjrani met with all the opposition senators and campaigned for the election too, according to sources.

Many senators also thought they had come to the wrong hall after seeing Sanjrani there. Some tried to leave but they then saw PML-N and PPP senators.

At one point, it seemed that the dinner was hosted just for Sanjrani, a source said.

Sanjrani had, however, left a few minutes before the arrival of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani.

