Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Russian Sputnik vaccine price too high in Pakistan: Transparency International

Two doses cost Rs8,500

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Russian Sputnik vaccine price too high in Pakistan: Transparency International

The price of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan is much higher than its price in the international market, says justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, the vice-chairperson of Transparency International Pakistan. 

The price of two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been fixed at Rs8,500 by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. 

The cabinet approved the prices of Russian and Chinese vaccines on Sunday. According to a circular, four doses of Sputnik V will cost Rs16,560. The 10-dose pack of the Russian vaccine will be available at Rs40,555, while the 20-dose pack will cost Rs81,110.

Internationally, the Sputnik V vaccine is priced at $10 per dose or $20 for two doses, said Iqbal on SAMAA’s programme 7se8 Wednesday.

She also pointed out that the cost of a single dose of the vaccine in India is less than INR 734. If we convert that then one dose should’ve cost Rs1,500 in Pakistan. 

Iqbal had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan requesting him to review the policy of allowing the private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines. 

She had said that Pakistan would be one of the few countries to allow the private sector to import and sell COVID-19 vaccines, paving the way for corruption.

There is a possibility that the vaccine, being given free of cost by the government, could be sold to private hospitals, she said.

The CEO of Indus Hospital, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, who is also on the prime minister’s COVID-9 taskforce, added that DRAP fixes the prices of vaccines according to their pricing policy, but if the private sector has bought expensive vaccines, they should return them.

The Sputnik V vaccine reached Karachi on March 18. The consignment arrived at Jinnah International Airport. Local drug firm AG Pharma Ltd received it. “This is the first shipment of 50,000 doses which came last night only,” said an official of AGP.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Covid News Sputnik V vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.