Rohri train accident: Five Railway officers suspended for negligence

One woman was killed in the accident

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
The Pakistan Railways has suspended five officers for showing negligence during the Rohri train accident on March 6.

One woman was killed and 30 others injured after Karachi Express, travelling from Karachi to Lahore, derailed between the Mando Dairo and Sangi stations. According to railways officials, nine bogies of the train, including Economy and AC class, derailed.

An inquiry report revealed that the accident occurred because the train’s structure was quite weak. It added that the condition became worse because the driver was speeding.

The suspended officials include Mudassar Shah Afridi, Peeran Ditta Ghulam Murtaza, Amanat Ali, Abdul Sattar, and Amir Muhammad Jan.

In October 2019, 74 people were killed after they a fire erupted inside a passenger train in Rahim Yar Khan.

