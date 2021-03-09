Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Reveal identities of MNAs who met Ali Haider Gillani: ECP

All records should be submitted to the commission, it says

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Reveal identities of MNAs who met Ali Haider Gillani: ECP

Photo: Ali Haider Gillani/File

Listen
The Election Commission of Pakistan has instructed the PTI government to reveal the names of the MNAs allegedly bribed by Ali Haider Gillani. On Tuesday, a four-member bench headed by Election Commission Member Justice (retired) Altaf Qureshi, heard the case on Ali Haider Gillani offering bribes to MNAs. Last week, a video of Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani's son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election. The development came just a day before Yousaf Gillani's election as a senator. He defeated PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes in the Senate Election. In the hearing on Tuesday, the electoral body asked PTI's petitioner why the names of the people between whom the conversation took place are not included in the case. The person who offered the bribe and the one who took are both equally guilty, Justice Qureshi said, pointing out that there's no mention of money, Senate ticket or Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani in the video. To this, the petitioner said that a 'sting' operation was conducted. "We are ready to take action but can't unless all evidence is provided," he added. The court has instructed PTI to share the names of its 16 members by March 10. The PTI moved the ECP to withhold the notification of Gillani's victory. The commission initially fixed the case on March 11. However, PTI leader Farrukh Habib filed on Monday a petition in the ECP for an immediate hearing of the case. The petition was approved.
Ali Haider Gillani Election Commission of Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan has instructed the PTI government to reveal the names of the MNAs allegedly bribed by Ali Haider Gillani.

On Tuesday, a four-member bench headed by Election Commission Member Justice (retired) Altaf Qureshi, heard the case on Ali Haider Gillani offering bribes to MNAs.

Last week, a video of Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election.

The development came just a day before Yousaf Gillani’s election as a senator. He defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes in the Senate Election.

In the hearing on Tuesday, the electoral body asked PTI’s petitioner why the names of the people between whom the conversation took place are not included in the case.

The person who offered the bribe and the one who took are both equally guilty, Justice Qureshi said, pointing out that there’s no mention of money, Senate ticket or Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani in the video.

To this, the petitioner said that a ‘sting’ operation was conducted.

“We are ready to take action but can’t unless all evidence is provided,” he added. The court has instructed PTI to share the names of its 16 members by March 10.

The PTI moved the ECP to withhold the notification of Gillani’s victory. The commission initially fixed the case on March 11. However, PTI leader Farrukh Habib filed on Monday a petition in the ECP for an immediate hearing of the case. The petition was approved.

 
HOME  
 
 
election commission of pakistan, senator yousaf raza gillani, ali haider gillani, ECP, Judge Altaf Qureshi
 

