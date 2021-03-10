Reopening all schools was a hasty decision: Murtaza Wahab

“The federal government was hasty with its decision on reopening schools five days a week,” Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Wednesday, he said that Sindh stuck to its decision on keeping alternate classes for students in the province and it has worked for them.

“With summers approaching, calling in students regularly will be tough because they can’t possibly be wearing masks all the time,” Wahab said.

I request the NCOC to re-evaluate and ensure proper engagement from all provinces before taking any major decisions, he pointed out. “Repeated u-turns will have implications.”

The spokesperson stressed the importance of not taking the coronavirus situation lightly. “We have been blessed by God but we should not think that we have completely defeated the virus. The fight is still under way.”

Coronavirus vaccination in the country has not begun as it should have had. “More vaccines should be brought and the public should be encouraged to get themselves injected.”

On Wednesday, the NCOC announced a two-week break for educational institutions in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Schools, colleges, and universities in the cities will close on Monday till March 28.