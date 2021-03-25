Renowned Pakistani broadcaster Kanwal Naseer passes away

Renowned Radio and TV presenter Kanwal Naseer has passed away in Islamabad after brief illness, the Radio Pakistan reported. She was aged 73.

Naseer was born in Lahore in 1948. She was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of the Pakistan Television.

She joined the media at the age of 17 and remained associated with the PTV and Radio Pakistan for 50 years. Naseer made her first announcement on the PTV on November 26, 1964.

She was bestowed with the Pride of Performance and numerous other national awards.