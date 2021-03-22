Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet remains missing: commission report

Reported submitted to PM Office

Posted: Mar 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet remains missing: commission report

In February, the government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed the head of the Broadsheet inquiry committee. Photo: File

The record of $1.5 million paid to Broadsheet LLC remains missing, according to the confidential report submitted to PM Office on Monday.

The report has been prepared by the Broadsheet inquiry committee, headed by Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed.

It claimed $1.5 million were paid to the wrong entity in 2008. Giving the funds to someone is not a mistake—it is akin to betraying Pakistan, it said.

According to the report, the record file has gone missing from the finance and law ministries, Attorney-General Office, and Pakistan High Commission in the UK.

NAB records show that the payment was made but there is no other proof of it.

The commission started working on the case on February 9. It recorded the statements of 26 witnesses. The report has been completed after six weeks.

The report has been submitted to PM Office. Zahid Maqsood, the joint secretary, has received the report.

De-seal records of the Swiss case

The commission has also recommended that the record of the Swiss case against former president Asif Ali Zardari should be de-sealed.

NAB should review and see what to do with it, the commission recommended. It said that the record was brought o Pakistan in 12
diplomatic bags.

The record has been kept in the storeroom at the NAB office.

What is the Broadsheet reference?

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments. The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid.

It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019.

Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million. UK authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.

In February, the government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed the head of the Broadsheet inquiry committee. But the opposition, particularly the PML-N, has strongly objected to his appointment.

Saeed had been working as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB when the anti-corruption watchdog signed an agreement with Broadsheet LLC, according to information on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.

