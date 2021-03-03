Ready for election if PM Khan dissolves assemblies: Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said the PPP is ready for elections if Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolves the assemblies.

“We are ready for the election,” Zardari said, when Geo News’ Hamid Mir asked him if his party was prepared to go to the polls.

Backed by all opposition parties, PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani won the Senate election on an Islamabad seat Wednesday. His victory came as a setback for the ruling PTI and a surprise for political pundits.

The ruling party was confident of its candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s win but he lost the election by five votes.

Zardari said the PDM would decide on fielding Gillani as the opposition’s candidate for the Senate chairman’s election.

“The party will think, the party will see and the PDM will give the decision,” he said.

The former president was expecting Gillani to defeat Shaikh by more than five votes.

“Our victory should have been of [over] 20 votes, which didn’t happen,” he said.