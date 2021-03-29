Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Rare white tiger born at Lahore zoo

He is being fed formula milk

Rare white tiger born at Lahore zoo

Photo: AFP

A white tigress gave birth to a cub at Lahore zoo on Sunday.

There are now six white tigers at the zoo.

The management has, however, said that the cub is being fed artificial milk as its mother attacked him when he tried to suckle.

White tigers are a genetic anomaly. They have white fur because of the lack of pigment pheomelanin.

According to the WWF, as few as 3,200 white tigers are left on earth and none are currently known to exist in the wild.

White tigers cub die at Lahore zoo

Two white tiger cubs died at the Lahore zoo on February 4.

It was reported that they were suffering from diarrhea for the past 12 days. According to the deputy director of the zoo, the cubs had come down with a bad stomach resulting in motions and blood vomits. “They were given medicines but couldn’t survive.”

A caretaker at the zoo, who refused to be named, said that the animals had completely stopped eating two days before they died.

They were given contaminated milk and meat, he said, pointing out that cubs are not supposed to be fed meat in large quantities during early months.

Later it was reported that the cubs may have died because of COVID-19.

