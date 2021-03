Two children were killed after a man opened fire at a groom during his Mehndi in Rahim Yar Khan.

The prime suspect, Khadim Hussain, attacked groom Fayyaz over personal enmity, the police said. Fayyaz remained unhurt.

Ten-year-old Shahzeb died on the spot, while nine-year-old Asad was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police have arrested the suspect and an FIR has also been filed against him.