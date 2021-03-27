Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Rahim Yar Khan: Four killed after truck runs over motorcyclists

A child was injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four people were killed after a truck ran over a motorcycle on the National Highway near Rahim Yar Khan's Zahir Pir Saturday morning. According to Rescue 1122, the vehicle's driver was speeding and lost control. "The accident took place due to the carelessness of the driver," a traffic police officer said. The bodies and an injured child have been moved to the hospital. They were all family members. The driver managed, on the other hand, to escape from the site. The police are on the lookout for him.
road accident, rahim yar khan accident, rahim yar khan road accident, rahim yar khan national highway
 

