Rahim Yar Khan: Four killed after truck runs over motorcyclists

Four people were killed after a truck ran over a motorcycle on the National Highway near Rahim Yar Khan’s Zahir Pir Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the vehicle’s driver was speeding and lost control. “The accident took place due to the carelessness of the driver,” a traffic police officer said.

The bodies and an injured child have been moved to the hospital. They were all family members.

The driver managed, on the other hand, to escape from the site. The police are on the lookout for him.