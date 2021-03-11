Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Quetta: Six labourers trapped inside Marwar mine

Rescue operation under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Quetta: Six labourers trapped inside Marwar mine

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Six labourers were trapped inside a mine in Quetta's Marwar after a block of sand collapsed on them Thursday afternoon. According to the divisional inspector of mines, a rescue operation has begun to pull out the labourers. The police and Levies Force have reached the site to help with the operation as well. Related: Hard men in black gold land Earlier this year in January, 10 labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh. According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Six labourers were trapped inside a mine in Quetta’s Marwar after a block of sand collapsed on them Thursday afternoon.

According to the divisional inspector of mines, a rescue operation has begun to pull out the labourers. The police and Levies Force have reached the site to help with the operation as well.

Related: Hard men in black gold land

Earlier this year in January, 10 labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.

 
miners Quetta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Quetta mine, Balochistan labourers stuck, quetta marwar, police, Levies Force
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.