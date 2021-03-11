Quetta: Six labourers trapped inside Marwar mine

Six labourers were trapped inside a mine in Quetta’s Marwar after a block of sand collapsed on them Thursday afternoon.

According to the divisional inspector of mines, a rescue operation has begun to pull out the labourers. The police and Levies Force have reached the site to help with the operation as well.

Earlier this year in January, 10 labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.