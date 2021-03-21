Quetta man arrested for murdering three siblings: police

A man was arrested for murdering three siblings inside their house in Quetta’s Saryab Town, the police said on Sunday.

On March 15, the bodies of three children between the ages of five and 10 were found from their house. Their seven-year-old sister was critically injured.

In a media briefing on Sunday, Quetta DIG Azhar Akram revealed that the suspect was the family’s driver. He was arrested after the seven-year-old identified him.

“The perpetrator, identified as Iqbal, was a part-time taxi driver,” the officer said. “He told us that he wanted to murder the children’s parents as well.”

Iqbal confessed to the crime during questioning by the police. “The children were familiar with the suspect making it easy for him to commit the crime.”

According to the city’s deputy commissioner, there were bruises on the victims’ bodies.

Initially, the police had detained the family’s maid for interrogations. An FIR of the attack was registered at the New Saryab police station by the children’s uncle.

Their parents were not home when the crime was committed.