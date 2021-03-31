Punjab vaccination centres to remain open on Sundays: health minister

Vaccination centres across Punjab will remain open on Sundays, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced Wednesday.

On March 20, the National Command and Operation Centre had said that all centres would remain closed on Sundays and national holidays.

But Dr Rashid said they would be open throughout the week, especially to facilitate older people.

“Senior citizens who received the coronavirus vaccine on March 10 should be vaccinated again on April 1,” the minister said on Twitter.

10مارچ کو کورونا ویکسین لگوانے والے بزرگ شہری یکم اپریل کو دوبارہ ویکسین لگوائیں۔دوسری ڈوز کے لئے پہلی ڈوز لگوانے والے ویکسینیشن سنٹرپر ہی تشریف لے کرجائیں۔ سہولت کیلئے اتوار والے دن بھی ویکسینیشن سنٹرز کھلے رہیں گے۔#PunjabCovidVaccinations — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) March 31, 2021

For the second dose, visit the vaccination center that administered the first dose, Dr Rashid advised people.

The second dose has to be given after 21 days. This applies to the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine that is being given since March 10.

The provincial health minister also said that those who had received the first dose would get the second dose on their 22nd day even if they had not received a reminder message.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available in large quantities at vaccination centers. There are 126 vaccination centers set up across the province for the convenience of senior citizens, Dr Rashid said.

Around 20,000 people over 60 years across Punjab are being vaccinated daily.

