Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab has stood up against the ‘selectors’, ‘selected’: Maryam

Says people will send PM Khan's government home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Punjab has stood up against the ‘selectors’, ‘selected’: Maryam
Listen to the story
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Sunday that her party will compel the “selectors” to withdraw their support from the “selected”. “We will compel the selectors and selected to back off, will you support me?” Maryam asked her supporters while addressing a party rally in Lahore. The opposition parties refer to the establishment as “selectors” and Prime Minister Imran Khan as “selected”. “I [used to] hear that Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa complaint that we stand up against the oppression of the selectors but Punjab doesn’t stand [against them],” she said.  “I want to tell everyone that I am proud that Punjab has also stood up.” She added that the people of Punjab will not only protect their rights but also the rights of other provinces. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the opposition parties, was formed in September last year. The alliance held rallies in several cities of Pakistan but couldn’t topple PM Khan’s government. The PDM had announced a long march against the government in January but it was also postponed earlier this week after rifts emerged between the opposition leaders over resignations from the provincial and national assemblies. But Maryam still feels that the opposition is capable of sending PM Khan’s government home. “It is now your responsibility to send this government home,” she told the PML-N support at Lahore rally.
FaceBook WhatsApp

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Sunday that her party will compel the “selectors” to withdraw their support from the “selected”.

“We will compel the selectors and selected to back off, will you support me?” Maryam asked her supporters while addressing a party rally in Lahore.

The opposition parties refer to the establishment as “selectors” and Prime Minister Imran Khan as “selected”.

“I [used to] hear that Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa complaint that we stand up against the oppression of the selectors but Punjab doesn’t stand [against them],” she said.  “I want to tell everyone that I am proud that Punjab has also stood up.”

She added that the people of Punjab will not only protect their rights but also the rights of other provinces.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the opposition parties, was formed in September last year. The alliance held rallies in several cities of Pakistan but couldn’t topple PM Khan’s government.

The PDM had announced a long march against the government in January but it was also postponed earlier this week after rifts emerged between the opposition leaders over resignations from the provincial and national assemblies.

But Maryam still feels that the opposition is capable of sending PM Khan’s government home.

“It is now your responsibility to send this government home,” she told the PML-N support at Lahore rally.

 
maryam nawaz pmln
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
selected prime minister, selected prime minister of pakistan, Maryam Nawaz selectors
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.