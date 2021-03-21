Punjab has stood up against the ‘selectors’, ‘selected’: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Sunday that her party will compel the “selectors” to withdraw their support from the “selected”.

“We will compel the selectors and selected to back off, will you support me?” Maryam asked her supporters while addressing a party rally in Lahore.

The opposition parties refer to the establishment as “selectors” and Prime Minister Imran Khan as “selected”.

“I [used to] hear that Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa complaint that we stand up against the oppression of the selectors but Punjab doesn’t stand [against them],” she said. “I want to tell everyone that I am proud that Punjab has also stood up.”

She added that the people of Punjab will not only protect their rights but also the rights of other provinces.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the opposition parties, was formed in September last year. The alliance held rallies in several cities of Pakistan but couldn’t topple PM Khan’s government.

The PDM had announced a long march against the government in January but it was also postponed earlier this week after rifts emerged between the opposition leaders over resignations from the provincial and national assemblies.

But Maryam still feels that the opposition is capable of sending PM Khan’s government home.

“It is now your responsibility to send this government home,” she told the PML-N support at Lahore rally.