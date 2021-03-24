Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Punjab CM Buzdar announces Rs10b package for Sheikhupura

He inaugurated an education complex, trauma centre

Posted: Mar 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Punjab CM Buzdar announces Rs10b package for Sheikhupura

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Wednesday a Rs10 billion package for the people of Sheikhupura.

“I have come here to give the people of Sheikhupura their rights,” he remarked while speaking to the media during his one-day visit to Sheikhupura on Wednesday. The package seeks to solve the problems of the people and provide them relief.

The CM inaugurated projects worth Rs1.27 billion during the visit. These include the following:

  • District Education Complex
  • Murid’s Trauma Center
  • CTD Regional Office
  • Two-way road near the National Model School

He laid the foundation stone of a Rs140 million mega water project and announced plans to build a university in the city.

Buzdar’s helicopter landed near the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road. He inspected it and reviewed its construction work. The project will be completed next year.

The CM said that they are also working on restricting the jurisdiction of the Lahore Development Authority to Lahore. “People from Sheikhupura have to travel to Lahore just to get approvals for different projects and we want to change this now.”

Buzdar is also expected to travel to Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

punjab cm usman buzdar sheikhupura
 
