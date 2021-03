Punjab Assistant Advocate General Mian Ajmal was injured in a shooting in Lahore on Thursday, the police said.

Unidentified men opened fire on Ajmal on Lytton Road, according to the police. He was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered the police to immediately arrest the perpetrators.

The police were taking assistance from safe city camera feed, CCPO Dogar said.