PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail

Says fake cases have been filed against him

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail

Photo: File


Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released on bail. The Sindh High Court ordered his release on Friday but it was delayed because of a typing error in the order. The PTI lawmaker, while talking to the media on Saturday, said that he does not know how many errors there have been in the previous orders.   “I was arrested on false charges of terrorism,” he said, adding that he has been in jail for over a month. He thanked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the provincial government for facilitating his release. Sheikh was booked in three cases. An anti-terrorism court in Karachi had accepted his release and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each. A court in Mirpur Mathelo had also accepted his bail in the Ghotki case against him but there were problems in the release papers due to which it was delayed till today.  
