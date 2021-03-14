Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
PTI's environment policy recognised globally: PM Imran Khan

He shared a video by the World Economic Forum

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's policies on environment and climate change are recognised globally, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. In a tweet on Sunday, the premier shared a video produced by the World Economic Forum. "Globally PTI's environment policies are being recognised especially our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our climate action plan," he tweeted. Globally PTI's environment policies are being recognised esp our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our Climate action plan. pic.twitter.com/cHuCzCj2yQ— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2021 The video shows the three ways Pakistan has employed to take the country towards a greener future. "Pakistan has pledged to source 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030," it said, appreciating the country for its new conservation areas and wildlife parks. Related: PM Khan wants to introduce climate change courses in schools The PM recently inaugurated two parks in Jhelum, Salt Range National Park and Tilla Joggian National Park. The aim of these parks is to increase wildlife conservation, increase honey production and olive cultivation. Earlier this year, the government identified 50 spots in Lahore and 20 in Islamabad for planting trees. The prime minister stressed the importance of educating children about the impact of climate change.
