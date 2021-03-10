PTI to field its candidate for Senate deputy chairman’s post

The PTI will field its own candidate in the Senate deputy chairman’s election, party sources told SAMAA TV Wednesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of PTI members and leaders of allied parties. It was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the sources.

During the meeting, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP leaders gave PM Khan the authority to nominate the candidate.

The PTI has decided to field a candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it has more senators from the province, the sources said.

“The opposition’s claim of a majority in the Senate is false,” PTI Senator Shehzad Wasim said. “They will use money in the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman too.”

Incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also called on the prime minister. PM Khan told him that he was hopeful of his victory. The PTI has nominated Sanjrani as its candidate for the Senate chairman’s post.

The prime minister has summoned a meeting of senators from allied parties on Thursday.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Haideri as its candidates for the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.