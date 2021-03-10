Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI to field its candidate for Senate deputy chairman’s post

The party will nominate a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PTI to field its candidate for Senate deputy chairman’s post

The Senate of Pakistan. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The PTI will field its own candidate in the Senate deputy chairman’s election, party sources told SAMAA TV Wednesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of PTI members and leaders of allied parties. It was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the sources.

During the meeting, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP leaders gave PM Khan the authority to nominate the candidate.

The PTI has decided to field a candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it has more senators from the province, the sources said.

“The opposition’s claim of a majority in the Senate is false,” PTI Senator Shehzad Wasim said. “They will use money in the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman too.”

Incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also called on the prime minister.  PM Khan told him that he was hopeful of his victory. The PTI has nominated Sanjrani as its candidate for the Senate chairman’s post.

The prime minister has summoned a meeting of senators from allied parties on Thursday.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Haideri as its candidates for the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan PTI senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.