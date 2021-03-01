Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

PTI Sindh MPA denies kidnapping, expresses disappointment with the party

Khurram Sher Zaman earlier claimed three PTI MPAs were missing

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PTI Sindh MPA denies kidnapping, expresses disappointment with the party

Photo: SAMAA TV

Shehryar Shar, a PTI member of the Sindh Assembly, has denied his kidnapping and expressed disappointment with the party.

“Khurram Sher Zaman sahib, why would someone kidnap us,” Shar said in a video statement. “It is just that we are disappointed, angry with the party.”

The disgruntled PTI MPA said he went to Islamabad many times and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to do something for Sindh.

“Neither Khan sahib listened to me, nor the governor sahib,” Shar said. “No one paid attention to us.”

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman earlier said that three of his party’s MPAs had gone missing in Karachi. Zaman said this on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

The three MPAs, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Bakhsh Gabol, had not been in contact with the party since Sunday night, according to Zaman.

Prior to that, MPA Karim Baksh Gabol released a video statement. He said he would not vote for his party’s candidate in the Senate election.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

