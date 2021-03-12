PTI senators react to spy camera accusations

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that the “sinister plan” of installing cameras in polling booths has been exposed.

He claimed that they are using all “criminal tactics” because they know they don’t have the support of the majority, adding that this is why the PDM was against open balloting.

Opposition’s sinister plan of cameras in polling booth exposed. The tactics used in senate elections in NA by opposition where they converted majority into minority using all criminal tactics. That’s why PDM opposed open ballot .Era of loot & plunder taking last breath. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 12, 2021

Faraz was responding to the claims of PPP senators that spy cameras were installed at polling booths set up for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

Senator Faisal Javed remarked, while speaking to the media, that they think of themselves as James Bond 007. “How did they know where spy cameras have been installed? They directly went to the polling booths and this means that they knew something we didn’t.”

The entire nation has seen what they are capable of. We have been demanding for elections to be transparent. “People should accept their defeat gracefully.”

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that it is possible that a CCTV camera has been “misunderstood as a spy camera”.

PTI’s Amir Kiani said cameras have been installed in different parts of the hall. They are making an issue for no good reason. It seems that the opposition can see their defeat.