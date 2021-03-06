Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PTI moves ECP to withhold notification of Gillani’s Senate win

Says let the inquiry into his son's video complete first

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
PTI moves ECP to withhold notification of Gillani’s Senate win

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The PTI has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan to withhold the notification of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory in the March 3 Senate election.

PTI leaders referred to Ali Haider Gillani’s viral video and Sindh minister Nasir Shah’s audio clip in their petition. Maryam Nawaz admitted that her party promised tickets to PTI lawmakers as well, it read.

The ruling party requested the ECP to withhold the notification until the completion of an inquiry into Ali Haider Gillani’s video.

On Tuesday, a video of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election.

The video was shot a few days ago, sources told SAMAA TV’s correspondent Abbas Shabbir. The development came just a day before the Senate election.

“If the vote is to be wasted then what you have to do…” Ali Haider Gillani was heard explaining to the lawmaker. “Okay, these two will be crossed,” the MNA asked.

To this, Ali Haider replied, “This way you will cross them….vote will be rejected”. Later on, he admitted that he advised PTI MNAs on how to have their Senate votes rejected.

Gillani defeated PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh in the election for the Senate’s Islamabad seat.

RELATED STORIES

