PTI MNAs have parathas, nihari for breakfast before confidence vote

They are confident of the PM's victory

The PTI government is doing everything to ensure the support of the MNAs ahead of the much-anticipated National Assembly session on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, PTI workers were served a grand breakfast of omlette, parathas, nihari, and channa puri at Parliament House.

PM Imran Khan will take a confidence vote. PTI workers are enthusiastic about the PM's win. They chanted slogans in favour of the government and against opposition leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

At 12:15pm, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi will table the resolution for the vote of confidence.

On the other hand, the opposition has boycotted the session.