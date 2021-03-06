Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
PTI MNAs have parathas, nihari for breakfast before confidence vote

They are confident of the PM's victory

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

The PTI government is doing everything to ensure the support of the MNAs ahead of the much-anticipated National Assembly session on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, PTI workers were served a grand breakfast of omlette, parathas, nihari, and channa puri at Parliament House.

PM Imran Khan will take a confidence vote. PTI workers are enthusiastic about the PM's win. They chanted slogans in favour of the government and against opposition leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

At 12:15pm, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi will table the resolution for the vote of confidence.

On the other hand, the opposition has boycotted the session.

 
