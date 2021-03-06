PTI MNAs from Ali Haider Gillani’s leaked video come forward

Say neither they were paid, nor instructed by anyone

The two lawmakers were identified as Jameel Ahmed and Faheem Khan.

Ahmed said they stood by the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Asked if they did it on someone’s instructions, he said, “No one told us to do it”.

The lawmaker said they didn't take any money. “If we had taken money, would we have gone to meet the PM?”

Khan said they would appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan whenever it called them.

“You’ll soon get a statement from the prime minister,” Khan said, when asked what the prime minister told them.

On Tuesday, a video of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election.

The video was shot a few days ago, sources told SAMAA TV's correspondent Abbas Shabbir. The development came just a day before the Senate election.

"If the vote is to be wasted then what you have to do..." Ali Haider Gillani was heard explaining to the lawmaker. "Okay, these two will be crossed," the MNA asked.

To this, Gillani replied, "This way you will cross them....vote will be rejected."

Later on, Gillani admitted that he advised PTI MNAs on how to have their Senate votes rejected.

He said there were more than two lawmakers present at the time. "I thanked them for reposing their trust in us," Ali Haider said.

"I have been meeting several people as part of the campaign," he said, adding that it was his right to request the MNAs to vote for them.

"We have requested many of our old and new friends, who belong to the ruling party, for their votes," Ali Haider said.