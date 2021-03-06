Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI MNAs from Ali Haider Gillani’s leaked video come forward

Say neither they were paid, nor instructed by anyone

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs came forward on Saturday, claiming it was them who were seen in a leaked video with Ali Haider Gillani.

The two lawmakers were identified as Jameel Ahmed and Faheem Khan.

Ahmed said they stood by the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Asked if they did it on someone’s instructions, he said, “No one told us to do it”.

The lawmaker said they didn't take any money. “If we had taken money, would we have gone to meet the PM?”

Khan said they would appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan whenever it called them.

“You’ll soon get a statement from the prime minister,” Khan said, when asked what the prime minister told them.

On Tuesday, a video of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election.

The video was shot a few days ago, sources told SAMAA TV's correspondent Abbas Shabbir. The development came just a day before the Senate election.

"If the vote is to be wasted then what you have to do..." Ali Haider Gillani was heard explaining to the lawmaker. "Okay, these two will be crossed," the MNA asked.

To this, Gillani replied, "This way you will cross them....vote will be rejected."

Later on, Gillani admitted that he advised PTI MNAs on how to have their Senate votes rejected.

He said there were more than two lawmakers present at the time. "I thanked them for reposing their trust in us," Ali Haider said.

"I have been meeting several people as part of the campaign," he said, adding that it was his right to request the MNAs to vote for them.

"We have requested many of our old and new friends, who belong to the ruling party, for their votes," Ali Haider said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Haider Gillani PTI senate election
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
PTI, Ali Haider Gillani, Senate election, leaked video, PTI MNAs
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.