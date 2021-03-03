Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigns

His lawyer asks IHC to dismiss the disqualification case against him

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTI MNA Faisal Vawda has resigned, his lawyer told the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of the disqualification case against the federal minister. A copy of the resignation papers has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court at 9:35am. "This case no longer holds merit as Vawda has resigned," his lawyer told the court. He requested the court to dismiss the case as the petition was filed against his election as an MNA. The petitioner's lawyer said that Vawda has resigned after casting his vote in the Senate elections. Vawda should be considered a member of the assembly till his resignation is accepted, the lawyer added. Vawda is contesting the Senate elections too. His nomination challenged by Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail but the election tribunal ruled in Vawda's favour. Vawda’s dual nationality A news report revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election on June 11, 2018, when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22, 2018 and he was issued a certificate on June 25. 2019. The process usually takes weeks or even months, according to The News. A petition was filed for his disqualification under section Article 62(i)(f). The law deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets. On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.” On October 17, 2018, two PML-N leaders were disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding dual nationalities. Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual citizenship when they filed their nomination papers.
