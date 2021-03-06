One Senate seat has shown who is pulling strings: PDM leaders

The Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders have criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party for the way they conducted the confidence vote in the National Assembly on Saturday.

They asked the premier to condemn the attack on the PML-N members outside Parliament. Marriyum Aurangzeb was attacked by a group of men, while someone hurled a shoe at Ahsan Iqbal.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, Maryam Nawaz, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to the media at Sindh House. Here is what they had to say.

Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that she wasn’t shocked by the results of PM Imran Khan’s confidence vote.

The result was not unexpected and they have shown what is happening in the country, she remarked. “There is no denying the fact that PTI is on its way out.” The party has suffered its political death and someone just needs to bury it now.

She claimed that Imran Khan took votes at gunpoint from the same party members he accused of corruption. Imran Khan is the first certified leader who stole votes. “Once the fog clears, the reality that will become visible. In fact, the nation is empowered now and can see everything now,” Maryam said. It will be better for Imran Khan to leave now. “Just accept the public’s decision and leave.”

The people who saved Imran Khan today will have to tell the nation why they saved a robber, she remarked. “The nation’s verdict was given the day Yousaf Raza Gillani won, and nothing in the world can change that.”

What happened today is a repeat of the time Donald Trump was ousted in the US. “This Pakistani Trump will face a similar fate. Just make sure you pack everything when you leave Prime Minister House.”

“The way you [PTI] attacked Marriyum Aurangzeb is shameful. The way your goons attacked her was seen by the nation,” she remarked.

A shoe was hurled at Ahsan Iqbal. “You [Imran Khan] will have to pay for it. Your security should be taken away from you. If you go out in public now then the nation will attack you.” We believe in politics of decency, but you should know that PML-N workers wear shoes too.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Yousaf Raza Gillani’s win has proven the prime minister has lost votes in the National Assembly,” PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Even the president has accepted that the PM has lost Parliament’s support. “You can’t call your supporters in the Parliament and say you have won.” The PM has lost the support of both the National Assembly and party members.

“Now the decisions of the country will be taken by the PDM,” the PPP scion said, pointing out that PDM will strategise to topple this “puppet” government.

“Every province is with PDM and not with Prime Minister Imran Khan and we condemn the fascist policies the PTI government has implemented,” Bilawal said, adding that all politicians should understand that the precedent of attacking women politicians is non-democratic, non-political, and is against Pakistan’s culture and traditions.

“I am shocked that the prime minister, who claims that he is the leader of the nation, didn’t condemn or even bring up this attack. This just shows that he has the same mentality as goons.” This only happens when you know you are about to be ousted.

“The prime minister should learn from Gillani, the way he gives respect to people,” Bilawal said. “Can the PM spend 13 years in jail without any conviction the way Asif Ali Zardari did?”

The 18th Amendment is the struggle of PPP. Zardari worked for this for years and passed it.

“We have been in politics for years. We engage in politics for the nation, for the poorer segments of the society,” he remarked. “We will never take seats through backdoors. We have proven this by winning just one Senate seat.”

We will take revenge on Imran Khan for the economic terrorism he started, Bilawal said. “I hope that if we continue this hard work and move forward by finding political solutions, we will succeed.”

And this success will be of every Pakistani, he concluded.

Fazlur Rehman

“The PDM does not accept the result of the confidence vote,” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a media talk in Sukkur.

According to Pakistan’s law, if the president believes that the prime minister does not have the support of the majority in Parliament, then it is his responsibility to call a session of the National Assembly,” he said. But today’s session was called by the PM.

“We all know how this PM called the MNAs in the session today,” Rehman said. “We know how agency members were stationed outside every member’s house and they were dragged to the assembly.”

The leader expressed displeasure over PM Khan’s statement of making Pakistan a Riyasat-e-Madina. “How can a corrupt person like him take the name of a holy place?”

Rehman blamed PM Khan of repeatedly changing his statements. “Where was your Islamic state when you fired government employees and then baton-charged them?” This man has always lied to the nation and didn’t fulfill even a single promise.

“If you have the guts, take the confidence vote from the public and everything will become clear to you,” he added.

Imran Khan’s vote of confidence

One hundred and seventy-eight MNAs voted in his favour. According to National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar PM Khan had received 176 votes when he was elected PM after the 2018 General Election.

The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by a difference of five votes.

On Saturday, the opposition boycotted the National Assembly session.