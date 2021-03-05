PTI challenges NA-75 re-polling decision in Supreme Court

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approached the Supreme Court on Friday and challenged the Election Commission’s decision to hold re-polling for Sialkot’s NA-75 by-elections. The polling is scheduled for March 18.

The petition was submitted by Ali Asjad, who contested the NA-75 by-polls on PTI’s ticket.

He said that the commission did not review the record completely and its decision is not based on facts. The verdict should, therefore, be declared null and void.

PML-N’s candidate Nosheen Iftikhar has been named respondent in the case.

The electoral body ordered re-polling on February 25 after the results of the February 19 by-elections were challenged by the members of the opposition.

The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the vote count on the nights that votes were cast.

The officers came to the ECP on February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

February 19 by-election

The voting was held from 8am to 5pm at polling stations across the constituency. Polling at some stations in Daska was halted after two people were killed and seven injured in a firing incident.

The next day, the results were withheld after the results of 20 polling stations were delayed.

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and asked him to order a recount in all polling stations in Daska.

She claimed that the results of 335 polling stations came in Friday night, while the staff of 23 stations went missing. She said that a forensic audit of all Daska polling stations should be conducted.

ECP had also ordered an inquiry in the matter and asked Punjab IG to look into it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling at 20 polling stations in Daska.

“Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post on February 22.