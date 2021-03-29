Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Provinces don’t need NoC to import coronavirus vaccine: PM’s aide

Says federal govt will continue to procure vaccine

Posted: Mar 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Provinces don’t need NoC to import coronavirus vaccine: PM’s aide

A health worker receives the Sinopharm vaccine at Mayo hospital, Lahore. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant on national health services, said Monday that the provinces don't need no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federal government to import the coronavirus vaccine. In a tweet, PM Khan's special assistant said the federal government will continue to procure COVID vaccine for all Pakistanis. But, he added, there is no restriction on the provinces if they want to import the vaccine on their own. "Any facilitation needed will be provided," said Dr Sultan. Pakistan had launched the coronavirus vaccination drive in February this year. Currently, the country is vaccinating the healthcare workers and people above the age of 60. Two weeks ago, the Punjab health minister had told SAMAA TV that the province was in talks with CanSino Biologics Inc to import coronavirus vaccines, the provincial health minister said Sunday. "We are in negotiations with CanSino and probably, we will be importing our own vaccine," Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had told SAMAA TV.
Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on national health services, said Monday that the provinces don’t need no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federal government to import the coronavirus vaccine.

In a tweet, PM Khan’s special assistant said the federal government will continue to procure COVID vaccine for all Pakistanis. But, he added, there is no restriction on the provinces if they want to import the vaccine on their own.

“Any facilitation needed will be provided,” said Dr Sultan.

Pakistan had launched the coronavirus vaccination drive in February this year. Currently, the country is vaccinating the healthcare workers and people above the age of 60.

Two weeks ago, the Punjab health minister had told SAMAA TV that the province was in talks with CanSino Biologics Inc to import coronavirus vaccines, the provincial health minister said Sunday.

“We are in negotiations with CanSino and probably, we will be importing our own vaccine,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had told SAMAA TV.

 
