President Arif Alvi confers civil awards on prominent Pakistanis

President Arif Alvi conferred on Tuesday civil awards on Pakistanis who rendered remarkable services in their fields.

The award ceremony was held at the President House in Islamabad. Syed Jawad Qamar was awarded Sitara-e-Shujaat. Dr Asif Mehmood Jah and Syed Javed Anwar were awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

In the field of literature, Ahmed Faraz and Dr Jameel Jalbi were awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz posthumously.

Singer Abida Parveen received Nishan-e-Imtiaz, while the late Sadequain Naqvi was bestowed with the award in the art of painting.

President Alvi awarded Hum Network President Sultana Siddiqui Sitara-e-Imtiaz. She is the first woman in South Asia who set up a TV channel and successfully ran it.

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel received the Presidential Pride of Performance award.

Ali Zafar, Bushra Ansari, Resham and Humayun Saeed were also among the recipients of different awards.

The awards distribution ceremony takes place on Pakistan Day. It is celebrated every year on March 23.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also conferred civil awards on various personalities at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Lahore.

The governor conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Naeem Bokhari, Lt. Col Farooq Shahbaz, late Abdul Qadir and Ahmad Irfan Aslam.

The Presidential Pride of Performance award was conferred on eight recipients, while the governor conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon nine individuals.

Governor Sarwar congratulated the recipients, saying that Pakistanis have enormous talent. All those who made Pakistan proud are its heroes, he added.