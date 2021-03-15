Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
President Alvi, wife Samina Alvi receive COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad

He advises people to keep following SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: President of Pakistan @PresOfPakistan/ Twitter

President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tarlai vaccine centre in Islamabad on Monday. The president said that the elite across the world had jumped the queue to get vaccinated, but in Pakistan the government had put in place an “efficient mechanism for vaccination of the people on their turn”.  I registered at 1166 on February 15 and got vaccinated when my turn came, the president added. صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کورونا کی ویکسین لگوانے کوویڈ ویکسینیشن مرکز، ترلائی (اسلام آباد) پہنچےصدر مملکت اور بیگم ثمینہ عارف علوی کو کورونا کی ویکسین لگائی گئیدنیا بھر میں اشرافیہ نے لائن توڑ کر ویکسین لگوائی، صدر مملکت#CovidVaccine #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zb0jcChNKh— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 15, 2021 COVID-19 vaccines are being given to people in decreasing order of age. Health workers and people over 60 years can register by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/. It is important that people continue taking precautions even after vaccination, President Alvi advised. You need to continue to wear masks, wash hands with soap and water and practice social distancing so we can get through the third wave of the virus, he said.  On Monday, Pakistan reported 2,253 fresh infections and 29 deaths over 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases is 607,453 and the death toll is 13,537. There have been 571,878 recoveries in the country.  Lockdowns in provinces After a surge in cases, lockdowns have been reimposed in the provinces. In the federal capital, the deputy commissioner imposed a lockdown in sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 and sub-sectors G-10/4 and G-6/2. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a lockdown in 34 neighbourhoods in Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Lahore after new cases of coronavirus were reported. The Sindh government has issued a list of new SOPs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province. All markets, shopping malls, and wedding halls in the province will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 10pm. The order doesn’t apply to essential services such as petrol pumps, bakeries, pharmacies, medical stores, and hospitals. Here are other instructions issued by the government: Amusement park to close by 6pm.50% employees to work from home.Indoor weddings and other ceremonies banned.Outdoor events allowed with a limit of 300 people.Outdoor dining, takeaway, and delivery at restaurants.Gym, sports complex, cinemas, and theatres closed. The orders will come into force from Monday night and will remain intact until April 15.
