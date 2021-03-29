President Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for coronavirus

President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” President Alvi in a Twitter post. “May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.”

The president said that he had received his first shot of the vaccine “but the antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week”.

The news of Khattak contracting the virus was tweeted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been in quarantine since March 20 after his coronavirus results came positive.

Dr Faisal Sultan, PM Khan’s special assistant on national health services, said Sunday that the premier is recovering from the virus and will resume work in a few days.