Monday, March 1, 2021
PPP's Palwasha Khan declared eligible to contest Senate elections

Petitioner claims Khan hide asset details

Posted: Mar 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
PPP’s Palwasha Khan declared eligible to contest Senate elections

The Sindh High Court election tribunal has declared Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Palwasha Khan eligible for the Senate Elections 2021. In a hearing on Monday, the petitioner told the court that Khan's vote was unlawfully transferred from Punjab to Sindh. "She hid the details of her assets and misrepresented herself and shouldn't be allowed to contest the elections," he told the tribunal. In response, the court said the petitioner should instead look into Article 62 [a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy] and 63 [disqualifications for membership of Parliament] of the Constitution of Pakistan. It allowed Khan to contest the upcoming elections. Earlier this week, unidentified men opened fire at the PPP leader's house in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar. She lodged an FIR against it.
