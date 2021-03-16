Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PPP’s Mandviwalla suggests PDM not resign from assemblies

Final decision expected to be taken on Tuesday

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PPP’s Mandviwalla suggests PDM not resign from assemblies
Listen to the story
PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla recommended on Tuesday PDM members do not resign from the assemblies. The former senate deputy chief was talking to the media in Islamabad after the hearing of the Kidney Hill reference against him. "Our party is reluctant to do as it is not the right option," he replied. The 11-party coalition group are deliberating to resign to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, SAMAA TV correspondent Naeem Ashraf Butt had earlier reported that PPP has differences over the resignation. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif had confirmed that a final decision will be taken on Tuesday. Case adjourned The hearing of the Kidney Hill reference case against Mandviwalla has been put off till April 8. Mohammad Bashir, who was hearing the case, completed his term as an accountability court judge. A decision to extend his term or announce his replacement has yet to be announced. He is accused of assisting former PIA Managing Director Aijaz Haroon to have land allotted to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed in Karachi. They reportedly received Rs144 million for this transaction through fake accounts.
Kidney Hill reference PDM PPP Saleem Mandviwalla
Tell us what you think:

