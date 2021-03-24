Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PPP workers to accompany Maryam to NAB office, says Kaira

NAB has summoned her on March 26

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PPP workers to accompany Maryam to NAB office, says Kaira

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that members of his party will accompany PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to the NAB office on March 26.

Maryam has been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog in connection with an inquiry against her.

In his statement, Kaira said he would himself lead the PPP caravan to the NAB office. Party members from the Central Punjab will participate too, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court barred NAB from arresting Maryam till April 12.

The PML-N vice-president applied for pre-arrest bail in a land possession case.

NAB has asked her to present ownership documents of a 1,500-kanal land.

